Cash-for-Visas Scandal Rocks Poland's Political Landscape
A Polish parliamentary panel has revealed evidence of alleged law breaches by former government officials in a cash-for-visas scandal. The panel uncovered corruption in issuing work visas at Poland's consulates in Asia and Africa, involving influential political figures and raising serious legal and ethical questions.
A Polish parliamentary panel investigating a cash-for-visas scandal claims evidence of law breaches by Poland's previous prime minister and other senior government figures will be sent to prosecutors.
The scandal involves Polish consulates in Asia and Africa, accused of accepting bribes for work visas from 2018 to 2023, facilitating illegal EU entry for migrants. The panel's findings include shocking examples such as Indian farmers falsely labeled as Bollywood filmmakers.
Chairman Marek Sowa announced intentions to notify prosecutors of alleged offenses by ex-Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and others. The report highlights charges of negligence, corruption, and office abuse, with Poland tightening visa rules following the revelations.
