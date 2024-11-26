Modi Hails India's Constitution as a 'Guiding Light'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India's Constitution, describing it as a 'guiding light' during a transformative era for the nation. At an event commemorating Constitution Day at the Supreme Court, he emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing social and financial equality through welfare initiatives.

Modi lauded the Constitution as a 'living stream' that has adapted to challenges, including the Emergency, and will continue to guide India. He remembered the Mumbai terror attack victims, underlining India's resolve against terrorism and expressing confidence in constitutional enduring values.

The Prime Minister cited welfare schemes like bank account openings, housing for the poor, and health insurance as examples of efforts aimed at achieving the equality envisioned by the Constitution, asserting the importance of speedy justice and the implementation of women's reservation laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)