Left Menu

Maoists Clash with Police in Jharkhand Forest Standoff

Two Maoists were arrested following a gunfight with police in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Acting on a tip-off, police clashed with members of the Maoist group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad in the Sikit-Bandua forest, resulting in arrests and the seizure of rifles and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:35 IST
Maoists Clash with Police in Jharkhand Forest Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two Maoists have been apprehended after a gunbattle with police forces in the dense forests of Latehar district in Jharkhand. Senior officials confirmed the incident took place on Monday night.

The altercation erupted between the police and the banned Maoist faction, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), within the Sikit-Bandua forest, situated in the Herhanj police station vicinity. Forces had been tipped off regarding the Maoists' presence in the area.

Upon facing the police, the insurgents opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from law enforcement. Although darkness aided many in escaping, two rebels were captured. Authorities recovered three rifles, 96 cartridges, and other equipment from the notorious group during an intensive search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024