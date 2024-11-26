Maoists Clash with Police in Jharkhand Forest Standoff

In a significant development, two Maoists have been apprehended after a gunbattle with police forces in the dense forests of Latehar district in Jharkhand. Senior officials confirmed the incident took place on Monday night.

The altercation erupted between the police and the banned Maoist faction, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), within the Sikit-Bandua forest, situated in the Herhanj police station vicinity. Forces had been tipped off regarding the Maoists' presence in the area.

Upon facing the police, the insurgents opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from law enforcement. Although darkness aided many in escaping, two rebels were captured. Authorities recovered three rifles, 96 cartridges, and other equipment from the notorious group during an intensive search operation.

