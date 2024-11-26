Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted: Key Arrests in Delhi and Ghaziabad

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended four individuals linked to a counterfeit currency racket, seizing fake notes with a face value exceeding Rs 17 lakh. According to a senior official's statement on Tuesday, this bust marks a significant step in combating currency crime networks.

The arrested men, identified as Vikash Bharadwaj from Delhi and Satyam Singh, Sachin, and Anurag Sharma from Uttar Pradesh, were part of a larger operation distributing counterfeit Indian currency. On November 13, key intelligence led to the capture of this gang, as detailed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan.

Bharadwaj was caught carrying 399 fake Rs 500 notes, leading to further arrests and the seizure of equipment used for printing fake currency. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement in dismantling complex criminal organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)