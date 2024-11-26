No Retrospective Penalty: Kerala High Court Ruling on Waqf Act

The Kerala High Court has clarified that section 52A of the Waqf Act, implemented in November 2013, lacks retrospective effect in prosecuting cases of unauthorized waqf property alienation.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan's ruling came following a plea by two individuals contesting their prosecution under this section after a complaint by the Kerala State Waqf Board.

The court determined there was no alienation, purchase, or new possession of waqf property by the accused individuals post the section's enforcement, thus making the prosecution unwarranted.

