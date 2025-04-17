Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Action on Waqf Property Laws as Government Assures Compliance

The Indian government has assured the Supreme Court it will not denotify waqf properties or make appointments to waqf councils until May 5. The assurance follows challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, which allows non-Muslims on waqf boards. The court awaits the Centre's response to multiple petitions challenging the Act.

The Indian government has committed to the Supreme Court that it will refrain from denotifying waqf properties and making appointments to central waqf councils until May 5. This pledge was made during discussions over a contentious new legislation, the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a judicial bench that no alterations would be made to the current status of waqf properties, especially those registered or acknowledged by courts as 'waqf by user.' The government's decision follows significant opposition from various stakeholders, demanding the Act's provisions be halted until a full hearing is conducted.

The Supreme Court will continue to examine the law, which the Centre argues was passed after considerable deliberation. Meanwhile, petitions from several prominent figures and political entities question the Act's validity, particularly regarding the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf panels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

