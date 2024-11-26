Hezbollah MP Denies Israeli Strikes Hit Facilities

Hezbollah Member of Parliament Amin Sherri announced on Tuesday evening that facilities owned by the armed group had not been targeted in the latest strikes on the Lebanese capital.

Sherri's comments were broadcasted via a newsflash on Hezbollah's own television network, Al-Manar, amid escalating tensions in the region.

The statement followed an unprecedented move by Israel, issuing evacuation warnings for four sites within Beirut's city limits before carrying out a series of strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)