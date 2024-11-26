Hezbollah MP Denies Israeli Strikes Hit Facilities
Hezbollah MP Amin Sherri stated that no Hezbollah facilities were impacted in the recent Israeli strikes on Beirut. His remarks were broadcasted by Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV after Israel launched strikes and issued evacuation warnings for several Beirut locations.
Hezbollah Member of Parliament Amin Sherri announced on Tuesday evening that facilities owned by the armed group had not been targeted in the latest strikes on the Lebanese capital.
Sherri's comments were broadcasted via a newsflash on Hezbollah's own television network, Al-Manar, amid escalating tensions in the region.
The statement followed an unprecedented move by Israel, issuing evacuation warnings for four sites within Beirut's city limits before carrying out a series of strikes.
