Left Menu

Hezbollah MP Denies Israeli Strikes Hit Facilities

Hezbollah MP Amin Sherri stated that no Hezbollah facilities were impacted in the recent Israeli strikes on Beirut. His remarks were broadcasted by Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV after Israel launched strikes and issued evacuation warnings for several Beirut locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:58 IST
Hezbollah MP Denies Israeli Strikes Hit Facilities
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah Member of Parliament Amin Sherri announced on Tuesday evening that facilities owned by the armed group had not been targeted in the latest strikes on the Lebanese capital.

Sherri's comments were broadcasted via a newsflash on Hezbollah's own television network, Al-Manar, amid escalating tensions in the region.

The statement followed an unprecedented move by Israel, issuing evacuation warnings for four sites within Beirut's city limits before carrying out a series of strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024