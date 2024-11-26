Left Menu

Italy Grapples with Complexities of ICC Warrant for Netanyahu

Italy raised concerns over the feasibility of executing an ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing his protected status while in office. As chair of the G7, Italy refrained from addressing the warrants in a foreign ministers' statement, reflecting EU divisions on the issue.

Italy expressed significant reservations regarding the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials highlighted challenges in enforcing such actions while Netanyahu remains in power.

During a G7 foreign ministers' meeting chaired by Italy, the group refrained from explicitly addressing the ICC warrants. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani underscored the need for legal clarity on whether high-ranking officials, like Netanyahu, have immunity from arrest while in office.

Italy's coalition government showed discord over the court's move, with differing views on potential actions should Netanyahu visit Italy. The ICC's warrant has also been a point of contention internationally, with strong criticism from the United States and support for the decision from Hamas.

