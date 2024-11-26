Intense Airstrikes in Beirut Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Israel ramped up its airstrikes in Beirut on Tuesday as discussions continued for a potential ceasefire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Amid cautious optimism from Israeli and Lebanese officials, the conflict has already claimed thousands of lives, triggered by last year's Gaza war.

Despite diplomatic progress, hostilities persist, with Israel launching intensified airstrikes across Beirut, leaving 18 dead. The Lebanese health ministry remains on high alert while awaiting potential ceasefire announcements, which may come from high-level intervention involving U.S. and French leaders.

A prospective ceasefire could activate a 60-day truce, mandating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and deploying Lebanese troops, while the U.S. aids in infrastructure recovery in affected areas. Israel has signaled zero tolerance for violations, maintaining operational capabilities against Hezbollah if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)