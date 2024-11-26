Left Menu

Intense Airstrikes in Beirut Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Israel intensified airstrikes in Beirut while discussing a potential ceasefire with Hezbollah. Despite hope for a diplomatic resolution, the conflict continues, with significant casualties reported. A ceasefire could occur as early as Wednesday, requiring Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment. Both U.S. and French involvement is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:17 IST
Intense Airstrikes in Beirut Amid Ceasefire Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel ramped up its airstrikes in Beirut on Tuesday as discussions continued for a potential ceasefire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Amid cautious optimism from Israeli and Lebanese officials, the conflict has already claimed thousands of lives, triggered by last year's Gaza war.

Despite diplomatic progress, hostilities persist, with Israel launching intensified airstrikes across Beirut, leaving 18 dead. The Lebanese health ministry remains on high alert while awaiting potential ceasefire announcements, which may come from high-level intervention involving U.S. and French leaders.

A prospective ceasefire could activate a 60-day truce, mandating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and deploying Lebanese troops, while the U.S. aids in infrastructure recovery in affected areas. Israel has signaled zero tolerance for violations, maintaining operational capabilities against Hezbollah if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024