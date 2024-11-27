Left Menu

Elusive Fugitive Captured After 20 Years on the Run

Daniel Andreas San Diego, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, was captured in Wales after evading authorities for 20 years. San Diego is charged with the 2003 bombings in California aimed at harming first responders. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:52 IST
After two decades of evading capture, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, Daniel Andreas San Diego, was apprehended in Wales, according to the National Crime Agency. San Diego faces charges in the United States for two San Francisco area bombings in 2003.

The incidents occurred on August 28, 2003, when two bombs exploded on the campus of a biotechnology company in Emeryville, California. A third bomb was detonated a month later at a nutritional products company in Pleasanton.

While no injuries were reported, authorities maintain that the first bombing in Emeryville was orchestrated to injure or kill first responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

