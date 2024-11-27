Left Menu

Fugitive Animal Rights Extremist Arrested in UK After 14 Years on the Run

Daniel Andreas San Diego, on the U.S. most-wanted terrorist list since 2009, was arrested in the UK. He's linked to the 2003 bombing of a California biotech firm. The FBI and British authorities carried out the arrest. San Diego faces charges for his involvement in property destruction with explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:33 IST
Daniel Andreas San Diego, accused of violently advancing animal-rights causes, was arrested in Wales after being on the FBI's most-wanted terrorist list since 2009. The arrest was a collaborative effort between the FBI, Britain's National Crime Agency, and local police.

San Diego faces charges connected to a 2003 bombing at Chiron Inc., a biotechnology company in California. Authorities suspect his involvement in planting multiple explosive devices aimed at furthering an extremist agenda. Remarkably, no injuries were reported from the incidents.

The FBI reaffirmed its commitment to justice despite the lengthy fugitive status of individuals like San Diego. Authorities stress that violence and destruction are the wrong methods to voice dissenting opinions in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

