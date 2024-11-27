Fugitive Animal Rights Extremist Arrested in UK After 14 Years on the Run

Daniel Andreas San Diego, accused of violently advancing animal-rights causes, was arrested in Wales after being on the FBI's most-wanted terrorist list since 2009. The arrest was a collaborative effort between the FBI, Britain's National Crime Agency, and local police.

San Diego faces charges connected to a 2003 bombing at Chiron Inc., a biotechnology company in California. Authorities suspect his involvement in planting multiple explosive devices aimed at furthering an extremist agenda. Remarkably, no injuries were reported from the incidents.

The FBI reaffirmed its commitment to justice despite the lengthy fugitive status of individuals like San Diego. Authorities stress that violence and destruction are the wrong methods to voice dissenting opinions in America.

