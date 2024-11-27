Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah Agree to End Hostilities

In a significant development, a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to commence at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The agreement, facilitated by the United States and France, was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, indicating a hopeful end to the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since being instigated by the Gaza war last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed readiness to uphold the ceasefire while pledging a strong military response to any violations by Hezbollah. As per the agreement, Israel will withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon while the Lebanese army will deploy in the area, signaling a shift towards stabilization.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed the deployment of at least 5,000 Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon as Israeli forces retreat. The United States may assist in reconstructing infrastructure damaged by Israeli airstrikes. This diplomatic progress is seen as a major step towards restoring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)