Historic Ceasefire Agreed Between Israel and Hezbollah

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has been brokered by the United States and France, set to take effect on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the agreement, which aims to permanently end the hostilities that have claimed thousands of lives since the Gaza conflict last year.

The truce will begin at 4 a.m. local time, with Israeli troops set to gradually withdraw over a 60-day period while the Lebanese army assumes control of the border region. This strategic move is designed to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its militant infrastructure, thereby ensuring security and stability in the area, according to Biden.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the ceasefire, he insists on retaining military freedom to tackle the Iranian threat, replenish arms, and focus on Hamas. He emphasized a robust response to any ceasefire violation by Hezbollah, marking a new chapter in the conflict-ridden region.

