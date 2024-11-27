Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: 60 Days of Hope Between Israel and Hezbollah

Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah are enacting a U.S.-mediated ceasefire for a 60-day truce after over a year of hostilities. The ceasefire agreement, which includes a withdrawal of Israeli troops and the redeployment of Lebanese forces, aims for lasting peace. Monitoring will involve international actors like the U.S. and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:56 IST
Historic Ceasefire: 60 Days of Hope Between Israel and Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move towards peace, Israel and Hezbollah are set to observe a U.S.-brokered 60-day ceasefire starting early Wednesday. The deal aims to end more than a year of hostilities and was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden. Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Hezbollah have both welcomed the agreement.

Key provisions of the five-page agreement include an immediate halt to hostilities at 4 a.m. local time, with Israeli troops scheduled to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days. The deal also involves Hezbollah's relocation north of the Litani River and deployment of the Lebanese army to the south.

Monitoring of the ceasefire will involve an expanded tripartite mechanism, including the U.S. and France. Israel reserves the right to conduct targeted strikes if it perceives threats. As part of the agreement, civilians on both sides, displaced by previous conflicts, are expected to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

