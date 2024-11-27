Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Border

Israeli strikes targeted Lebanon's northern crossings with Syria for the first time. The attacks followed a U.S.-brokered ceasefire announcement. Syrian media reported injuries from the strikes, with the Israeli military linking the operations to their campaign against Iran and Hezbollah. The U.S. also conducted strikes on Iranian-aligned sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:38 IST
Tensions Erupt as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected escalation, Israeli strikes late on Tuesday targeted Lebanon's northern border crossings with Syria for the first time, as confirmed by Lebanon's Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh. The strikes occurred shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire set for 4:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, aimed at halting ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

Uncertainty surrounds whether these attacks have severed vital routes, as prior Israeli actions have already closed Lebanon's eastern crossings into Syria. While Syrian state media reported on the strikes at the northern crossings, the exact impact on either side of the border remains vague. Syrian TV detailed injuries from an Arida border strike, with casualties also noted at Dabousieh.

This aggressive stance aligns with Israel's existing assertions about targeting Iran-linked sites to counter Iran and its Hezbollah allies. In a separate announcement, the U.S. Central Command confirmed strikes on an Iranian-aligned militia weapons storage in Syria, a retaliatory measure for an attack on U.S. forces earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

