Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Deal

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah begins after an agreement brokered by the United States and France. President Biden announced the deal, aiming for a lasting end to hostilities. Israel will withdraw forces while Lebanon's army secures the border. Both sides express cautious optimism yet remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 07:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah has commenced, following a U.S.- and France-mediated agreement. The ceasefire took effect at 0200 GMT on Wednesday, as confirmed by U.S. President Joe Biden, who brokered the deal. The agreement aims to end a deadly conflict along the Israeli-Lebanese border, which was exacerbated by last year's Gaza war.

Praising the ceasefire, President Biden highlighted it as a 'permanent cessation of hostilities.' The agreement will lead to a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces over 60 days, with Lebanon's army asserting control near its border. Lebanon welcomes this development as an extension of its sovereignty, although Hezbollah hinted at emerging stronger post-conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel would respond decisively to any ceasefire violations. Meanwhile, France and the U.S. ensure oversight with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force to deter any potential ceasefire breaches. As hostilities recede, focus shifts towards stabilizing the region and pursuing long-term geopolitical objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

