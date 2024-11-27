Elusive Robbery Suspect Nabbed After 16 Years
A man accused of robbery and dacoity in Uttar Pradesh, absconding since 2007, has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra. The accused, Satish Babulal Gupta also known as Satish Tiwari, was captured by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Thane Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, in collaboration with the Thane police, has successfully apprehended a man wanted for dacoity and robbery, the official statement confirmed on Wednesday. The accused has been absconding since 2007.
Identified as Satish Babulal Gupta, also known as Satish Tiwari, the suspect was located in the Wagle Estate area of Thane city in Maharashtra. Authorities arrested him on Monday evening, as disclosed by an officer from the Anti-Extortion Cell.
Gupta, originally from Almapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, was involved in two notable robbery cases in the northern state. His arrest was made possible after extensive search efforts conducted by the UP STF and Thane Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell across multiple locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
