Manhunt Underway in Northern Thailand Triple Shooting
Police in northern Thailand are on the hunt for a man suspected of killing two men and a woman in Sri Boonrueang. The incident, linked to a financial dispute, occurred early Wednesday. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect, but further details remain scarce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:51 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Authorities in northern Thailand are intensifying their search for a suspect involved in a triple homicide, which left two men and a woman dead in the early hours of Wednesday.
The tragic event unfolded in the town of Sri Boonrueang, where police believe a financial disagreement escalated into violence.
While the investigation progresses, law enforcement officers continue their efforts to locate the suspect, urging the public for any information that could aid in his capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SpiceJet Resolves Major Financial Dispute, Secures 13 Q400 Aircraft
31-Year Manhunt Ends: Key Accused in 1993 Deoband Bomb Blasts Arrested
Manhunt Launched for Husband in Tragic London Car Boot Murder Case
Authorities Intensify Manhunt in Jamui Assault Case
COP29 Conundrum: Climate Deal Hangs in Balance Amid Financial Disputes