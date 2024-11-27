Left Menu

Manhunt Underway in Northern Thailand Triple Shooting

Police in northern Thailand are on the hunt for a man suspected of killing two men and a woman in Sri Boonrueang. The incident, linked to a financial dispute, occurred early Wednesday. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect, but further details remain scarce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:51 IST
Manhunt Underway in Northern Thailand Triple Shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Authorities in northern Thailand are intensifying their search for a suspect involved in a triple homicide, which left two men and a woman dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tragic event unfolded in the town of Sri Boonrueang, where police believe a financial disagreement escalated into violence.

While the investigation progresses, law enforcement officers continue their efforts to locate the suspect, urging the public for any information that could aid in his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024