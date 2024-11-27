Unity Against Religious Injustice
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan calls for unity in condemning the alleged arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. He urges Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to address atrocities against Hindus, recalling Indian Army sacrifices for Bangladesh's formation and seeks UN intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has rallied for unity in denouncing the alleged detention of an ISKCON priest in Bangladesh.
The actor-politician implored Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to take action against the reported injustices against Hindus in the country.
Kalyan emphasized the historical sacrifices made by the Indian Army during Bangladesh's formation and called for the United Nations to intervene, highlighting the distress over targeting Hindu communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Assam
Riders Traverse Histories: Indian Army Honors Battle of Walong
VHP Highlights Alleged Attacks on Hindus Amid Political Controversy
VHP Calls for Action Against Rising Jihadi Attacks on Hindus
Those claiming Hindus are in danger cannot see troubles facing Maratha children: Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to PTI.