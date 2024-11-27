Unity Against Religious Injustice

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has rallied for unity in denouncing the alleged detention of an ISKCON priest in Bangladesh.

The actor-politician implored Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to take action against the reported injustices against Hindus in the country.

Kalyan emphasized the historical sacrifices made by the Indian Army during Bangladesh's formation and called for the United Nations to intervene, highlighting the distress over targeting Hindu communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)