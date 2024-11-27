Malaysian Court Drops 1MDB Charges Against Najib Razak

A Malaysian court has made a significant decision regarding the infamous 1MDB scandal, dropping corruption charges against ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak and the former treasury chief. Najib, previously convicted, is still facing multiple trials related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal due to procedural setbacks and the prosecution's inability to disclose vital documents. Legal representatives for Najib and Irwan Serigar Abdullah, the former treasury secretary-general, hailed the decision as a correct interpretation of jurisdiction.

This development casts doubt on Malaysia's current anti-corruption trajectory, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim under pressure to maintain reform promises. Meanwhile, Najib continues to press for house arrest for the remainder of his sentence, challenging the government over a purported royal order.

