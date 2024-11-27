Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Adani's Arrest Amid US Indictment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani following his indictment in the US. Gandhi criticized the government for allegedly protecting Adani despite charges of securities fraud. Adani's lawyer claims the bribery accusations lack specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:51 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani after an indictment in the United States. Gandhi accused the government of shielding Adani, particularly when many are jailed for less significant offenses.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi highlighted the inconsistency in the justice system, questioning why Adani remained free despite the serious charges linked to a bribery case. The Adani Group has denied violations under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, stating that charges of securities fraud have been levied without specific bribery details.

This controversy follows Gandhi's consistent demand for accountability from Adani, citing a lack of transparency and accountability in the case. Meanwhile, Adani's lawyer has dismissed the bribery allegations as vague and unsupported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

