Highway Corruption: Transport Officials Arrested in Money Extortion Racket

Five individuals, including two transport department officials, were arrested in Odisha for extorting money from truck drivers on NH-16. The officials allegedly orchestrated the scheme using agents to collect bribes for unimpeded passage. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Ganjam district witnessed a major crackdown as police arrested five individuals, two being transport department officials, for running an illegal extortion racket on National Highway 16.

The arrests included additional regional transport officer K Venkatesh and junior Motor Vehicle Inspector Ratikanta Nayak. Authorities revealed that the accused were collecting money from truck drivers, ensuring their vehicles were not checked by RTO officials in return.

A case has been lodged under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an investigation is underway to track down additional individuals involved in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

