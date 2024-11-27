Highway Corruption: Transport Officials Arrested in Money Extortion Racket
Five individuals, including two transport department officials, were arrested in Odisha for extorting money from truck drivers on NH-16. The officials allegedly orchestrated the scheme using agents to collect bribes for unimpeded passage. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigations are underway.
Odisha's Ganjam district witnessed a major crackdown as police arrested five individuals, two being transport department officials, for running an illegal extortion racket on National Highway 16.
The arrests included additional regional transport officer K Venkatesh and junior Motor Vehicle Inspector Ratikanta Nayak. Authorities revealed that the accused were collecting money from truck drivers, ensuring their vehicles were not checked by RTO officials in return.
A case has been lodged under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an investigation is underway to track down additional individuals involved in the scheme.
