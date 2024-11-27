Supreme Court Seeks Ashish Mishra's Response on Witness Threat Allegations
The Supreme Court ordered Ashish Mishra to respond to claims of witness intimidation in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri case, where eight lives were lost. Mishra, granted interim bail earlier, now faces affidavits to clarify his position following his refutation of the allegations.
The Supreme Court has directed Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, to respond promptly to allegations of witness intimidation in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The incident resulted in the death of eight individuals, including farmers and a journalist, during a protest in Uttar Pradesh.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has called for an affidavit from Mishra, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, to clarify his stance after he refuted the claims made by the complainants. The complainants assert that witnesses in the case are being threatened.
Previously granted interim bail, Ashish Mishra was restricted from residing in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to prevent potential influence on witnesses. The Supreme Court has now demanded further clarity on the matter while encouraging the trial court to expedite the hearings.
