Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: Adani Faces U.S. Securities Charges

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by U.S. authorities for securities law violations, facing potential fines but not under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Accusations involve a $265 million bribery scheme for securing power supply contracts. Adani Green denies these claims, seeking legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:29 IST
Legal Turmoil: Adani Faces U.S. Securities Charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has come under fire from U.S. authorities, who have charged him with alleged securities law violations. While he has not been charged under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the case could result in significant fines for Adani.

The allegations were announced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week, naming Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vneet S. Jaain, managing director of Adani Green. They are accused of orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure Indian power supply contracts while misleading American investors.

Despite these charges, Adani Green has strongly denied the accusations, labeling them as baseless and stating that the company will pursue all available legal remedies. The charges also include securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and securities fraud. This case runs parallel to an indictment by U.S. federal prosecutors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024