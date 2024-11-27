Rare Diplomatic Victory: Ceasefire Agreement Ends Conflict in the Middle East

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah came into effect on Wednesday, marking a rare diplomatic victory in a region ravaged by prolonged conflict. The agreement, brokered by the U.S. and France, sees Lebanon's army preparing to ensure the ceasefire holds in the country's southern region.

The Lebanese military has urged border village residents to delay returning home until the Israeli forces, who have breached Lebanese territory to combat Hezbollah, withdraws. The pact was hailed as a significant achievement for the U.S. in the waning days of President Joe Biden's administration, as it seeks to end the border conflict that began with the Gaza war last year.

Scenes of celebration and cautious anticipation emerged as families navigated their return amidst destroyed homes and financial pressures. The ceasefire promises the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces within 60 days, as Lebanon's army secures the border to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence. International efforts, coordinated with U.S. and French support, aim to uphold the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)