Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Shake Ukrainian Capital

A Russian drone assault on Kyiv has left three individuals wounded, with two requiring hospitalization, according to city officials on Wednesday.

Damaging debris from a downed drone struck a non-residential structure in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, as confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, noted the involvement of air defense units after midnight on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military reported that its air defenses intercepted 36 of the 89 drones launched by Russia overnight. Tracking of 48 drones was lost, while five others headed back toward Russia and Belarus. These events follow Russia's unprecedented drone offensive against Ukraine on Tuesday, impacting power in the Ternopil region and damaging homes in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)