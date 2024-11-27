Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Shake Ukrainian Capital

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv injured three people, with debris damaging a building in the Dniprovskyi district. Air defense units responded to the situation, downing 36 out of 89 drones. The incident follows a major drone offensive that affected power supplies in parts of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:54 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Shake Ukrainian Capital
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

A Russian drone assault on Kyiv has left three individuals wounded, with two requiring hospitalization, according to city officials on Wednesday.

Damaging debris from a downed drone struck a non-residential structure in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, as confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, noted the involvement of air defense units after midnight on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military reported that its air defenses intercepted 36 of the 89 drones launched by Russia overnight. Tracking of 48 drones was lost, while five others headed back toward Russia and Belarus. These events follow Russia's unprecedented drone offensive against Ukraine on Tuesday, impacting power in the Ternopil region and damaging homes in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024