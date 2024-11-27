ICC Targets Myanmar's Top Brass
The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has announced an intention to seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing. He is accused of crimes against humanity for actions against the Rohingya Muslim minority. More warrants for other officials are expected.
The International Criminal Court's prosecutor made a significant move on Wednesday, declaring plans to seek an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military chief. According to the prosecutor, these allegations pertain to crimes against humanity, specifically targeting the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group.
This development signals a decisive action against Myanmar's military leadership, holding them accountable for the alleged persecution and forced deportations of the Rohingya population. The charges represent a broader effort to address human rights violations on an international platform.
In a formal statement, the prosecutor indicated that additional arrest warrant requests for other officials in Myanmar's regime will be issued in the coming days, further intensifying global scrutiny on the Southeast Asian nation's ruling structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Netanyahu Faces ICC Arrest Warrant: Legal Doubts and Feasibility Concerns
G7 Diplomats Seek Unified Stance on Netanyahu ICC Arrest Warrant
Orban Defies ICC: Stands by Netanyahu Amid Arrest Warrant
Global Reactions to ICC Arrest Warrants on Israeli Officials
Israel Denounces ICC's Arrest Warrants as 'Absurd Orders'