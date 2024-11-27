ICC Targets Myanmar's Top Brass

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor made a significant move on Wednesday, declaring plans to seek an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military chief. According to the prosecutor, these allegations pertain to crimes against humanity, specifically targeting the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group.

This development signals a decisive action against Myanmar's military leadership, holding them accountable for the alleged persecution and forced deportations of the Rohingya population. The charges represent a broader effort to address human rights violations on an international platform.

In a formal statement, the prosecutor indicated that additional arrest warrant requests for other officials in Myanmar's regime will be issued in the coming days, further intensifying global scrutiny on the Southeast Asian nation's ruling structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)