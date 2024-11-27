Ceasefire Sparks Hopes for Middle East Peace Efforts
Jordan has advocated for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, bolstered by Iran, to catalyze international efforts to end the war in Gaza. The kingdom views this as crucial for reducing regional tensions and securing peace and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
In a significant diplomatic development, Jordan has expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah could ignite increased international efforts to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza.
The kingdom emphasizes that this agreement marks an essential initial step towards reversing the alarming escalation of tensions that jeopardize regional peace and security.
Officials in Jordan are urging the global community to capitalize on this moment to foster long-term stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU's Borrell Condemns Israeli Airstrike, Raises Famine Alarm in Gaza
Gaza Aid Dilemma: Israel Aims to Meet U.S. Demands Amid Security Concerns
Car Incident Mars Zhuhai's Pre-Show Peace
U.S. Pressures Israel to Resolve Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict