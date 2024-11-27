Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hopes for Middle East Peace Efforts

Jordan has advocated for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, bolstered by Iran, to catalyze international efforts to end the war in Gaza. The kingdom views this as crucial for reducing regional tensions and securing peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:13 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Hopes for Middle East Peace Efforts
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a significant diplomatic development, Jordan has expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah could ignite increased international efforts to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza.

The kingdom emphasizes that this agreement marks an essential initial step towards reversing the alarming escalation of tensions that jeopardize regional peace and security.

Officials in Jordan are urging the global community to capitalize on this moment to foster long-term stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024