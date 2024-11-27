Ceasefire Sparks Hopes for Middle East Peace Efforts

In a significant diplomatic development, Jordan has expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah could ignite increased international efforts to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza.

The kingdom emphasizes that this agreement marks an essential initial step towards reversing the alarming escalation of tensions that jeopardize regional peace and security.

Officials in Jordan are urging the global community to capitalize on this moment to foster long-term stability in the region.

