Middle East Tensions: The Ceasefire Dilemma

Hamas expresses support for Lebanon's ceasefire with Israel and hopes for a similar resolution in Gaza. Despite international mediation attempts, efforts to end the Gaza conflict have stalled. Hamas blames Israeli leadership for failed negotiations while calling for conditions including troop withdrawal and a hostage-prisoner swap to be met.

27-11-2024
In a significant development, Hamas has expressed its backing for a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, aiming for a similar resolution in the long-standing conflict in Gaza. The Lebanon-Israel truce, brokered by the United States and France, commenced on Wednesday amidst ongoing international efforts to quell the violence in Gaza.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri acknowledged Lebanon's right to protect its citizens and hoped this agreement would pave the way for peace in Gaza. Despite repeated attempts, a ceasefire in Gaza remains elusive, with discussions stalled after months of negotiation, as highlighted by the mediator Qatar's decision to pause efforts until both parties are ready to compromise.

Abu Zuhri attributed the impasse to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of evading an agreement. Hamas reiterates a commitment to peace if conditions such as Israeli troop withdrawal and a swap of hostages and prisoners are fulfilled. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank has urged international intervention to stop aggression in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

