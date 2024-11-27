Left Menu

Counterterrorism Arrests in London: Kurdish Community Center Raided

British police have arrested six individuals and are conducting searches at a Kurdish community center in London. This is part of a counterterrorism investigation related to suspected activities associated with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as explained by Acting Commander Helen Flanagan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:55 IST
In a significant counterterrorism operation, British police have detained six individuals amid probes at a Kurdish community center in London.

The arrests are linked to suspected affiliations with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, better known as the PKK.

Acting Commander Helen Flanagan has confirmed the police activity follows an extensive investigation into the alleged terrorist ties.

