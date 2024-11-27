Tension Rises in Katra Over Controversial Ropeway Project
Tensions flare in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra over a proposed ropeway project to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Detained protest leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand spark protests, with police action following incidents of violence. Authorities pledge to address grievances before a December deadline.
Tensions surged in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as fresh protests erupted against a proposed ropeway project near the Vaishno Devi shrine. Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, key representatives of laborers and shopkeepers, faced brief detention amid mounting dissent in the Katra base camp.
Amidst a charged atmosphere, Jammu and Kashmir Congress members rushed to extend their support, urging authorities to resolve the escalating dispute. An FIR against eight individuals, following clashes and injuries, further fueled the local unrest.
As police and demonstrators clashed, authorities quelled the protestors. Protest leaders vowed to resume demonstrations if grievances remain unaddressed by December 15, seeking dialogue with officials to avert further violence and disruptions.
