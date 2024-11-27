Opposition Walkout: Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill

Opposition parties stormed out of a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, alleging that the deliberations on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill had devolved into a charade.

Key figures from the Congress, DMK, AAP, and TMC expressed dissatisfaction with the approach of committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of hastily trying to conclude proceedings by the November 29 deadline.

Despite hints from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about a potential deadline extension, members of the opposition claim a high-ranking minister is influencing Pal's actions, leading to a standoff that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called 'a mockery.'

