Opposition Walkout: Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill

Opposition members walked out of a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing procedural concerns. They accused the committee chair of rushing the process. Despite potential for extension, committee chair Jagdambika Pal aims to meet the November 29 deadline, igniting further contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:40 IST
Opposition parties stormed out of a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, alleging that the deliberations on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill had devolved into a charade.

Key figures from the Congress, DMK, AAP, and TMC expressed dissatisfaction with the approach of committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of hastily trying to conclude proceedings by the November 29 deadline.

Despite hints from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about a potential deadline extension, members of the opposition claim a high-ranking minister is influencing Pal's actions, leading to a standoff that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called 'a mockery.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

