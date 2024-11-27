Left Menu

Outrage in Bareilly: Mob Attacks Dairy Operators Over Molestation Dispute

Two brothers were attacked by a mob in Mirganj, Bareilly for intervening in a molestation incident. The perpetrators were led by Raees Qureshi, who called upon his associates. Local police promptly handled the situation, rescuing the injured and registering a case against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:41 IST
Outrage in Bareilly: Mob Attacks Dairy Operators Over Molestation Dispute
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped Mirganj town in Bareilly district when a mob attacked two brothers for intervening in a molestation incident. The event unfolded around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Police reports indicate that Manoj and Pramod, residents of Jam village, stepped in after witnessing Raees Qureshi harassing women at Sirauli crossing. Raees called on his supporters, leading to an escalation that ended in violence.

The brothers were seriously injured in the attack before being rescued by local residents and police. A case has been registered against Raees and his associates, with law enforcement maintaining a presence to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024