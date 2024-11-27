Outrage in Bareilly: Mob Attacks Dairy Operators Over Molestation Dispute

Tension gripped Mirganj town in Bareilly district when a mob attacked two brothers for intervening in a molestation incident. The event unfolded around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Police reports indicate that Manoj and Pramod, residents of Jam village, stepped in after witnessing Raees Qureshi harassing women at Sirauli crossing. Raees called on his supporters, leading to an escalation that ended in violence.

The brothers were seriously injured in the attack before being rescued by local residents and police. A case has been registered against Raees and his associates, with law enforcement maintaining a presence to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)