Family Feud Fuels MUDA Land Scam Controversy

A new chapter unfolds in the alleged MUDA land allotment scam as Jamuna, a relative of the key parties, files a civil suit intensifying the controversy involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M.

The suit claims Jamuna was unjustly denied her rightful share in the land situated in Kesare village, Mysuru, which was originally transferred to Parvathi B M by her brother and subsequently acquired by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The case has sparked increased scrutiny of land transactions, leading to Parvathi returning the disputed plots to MUDA amid allegations from activists. With Lokayukta police already investigating, this familial dispute adds a complex layer to the ongoing scandal.

