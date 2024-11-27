Left Menu

Family Feud Fuels MUDA Land Scam Controversy

A civil suit by Jamuna, a relative of involved parties, unveils new complexities in the MUDA land allotment scam implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and wife Parvathi B M. The suit claims Jamuna's denied rights to land in Kesare village, sparking further scrutiny over land allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:42 IST
Family Feud Fuels MUDA Land Scam Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new chapter unfolds in the alleged MUDA land allotment scam as Jamuna, a relative of the key parties, files a civil suit intensifying the controversy involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M.

The suit claims Jamuna was unjustly denied her rightful share in the land situated in Kesare village, Mysuru, which was originally transferred to Parvathi B M by her brother and subsequently acquired by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The case has sparked increased scrutiny of land transactions, leading to Parvathi returning the disputed plots to MUDA amid allegations from activists. With Lokayukta police already investigating, this familial dispute adds a complex layer to the ongoing scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024