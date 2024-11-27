Left Menu

Lithuania Rules Out Sabotage in DHL Cargo Plane Crash

Lithuanian officials have ruled out sabotage in the Monday crash of a DHL cargo plane at Vilnius airport, citing technical issues as the more plausible cause. Investigations continue, although no external impact or chaos was observed, and airport systems were operating normally.

Lithuania Rules Out Sabotage in DHL Cargo Plane Crash
Lithuanian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the DHL cargo plane crash at Vilnius airport showed no signs of sabotage, attributing the incident to possible technical issues. The crash, which occurred on Monday, resulted in one fatality.

Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas stated that preliminary investigations revealed no external impact or in-flight chaos before the crash. The aircraft's crew reported no unusual events inside the plane, and investigators are focusing on technical malfunctions.

The National Crisis Management Center's head, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, indicated that while the investigation is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest airport systems were functioning normally, eliminating GPS interference as a cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

