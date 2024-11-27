Survey Controversy Sparks Tensions at Sambhal's Jama Masjid

Tensions erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi area on Sunday, following a controversial court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid undertaken by the district's authorities. Violence between protesters and police resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries, complicating the already volatile atmosphere in the area.

Lawyer Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu community, insisted that the survey was executed following the proper legal channels, as ordered by the advocate commissioner. This countered allegations from the mosque's management committee, which argued it was an unauthorized action directed by the district magistrate, not the court.

Further controversy arose with accusations of instigation, as the draining of a mosque ablution tank incited crowd panic, believing an excavation was occurring. With a turbulent history of religious discord, the disputed site is central to broader questions of heritage and religious rights.

