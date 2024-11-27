Exotic Lizard Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) thwarted an attempt to smuggle six live eastern blue-tongued lizards at Visakhapatnam International Airport, officials announced on Wednesday.

Based on precise intelligence, DRI officers detained two individuals arriving from Bangkok after discovering the exotic reptiles camouflaged in cake packets during a luggage search, as per an agency release.

The arrested duo face charges under the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for attempting to import live animals without necessary permits. The recovered lizards have been sent back to Thailand, according to DRI officials.

