Left Menu

Exotic Lizard Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport

Two people were arrested at Visakhapatnam Airport for smuggling six live eastern blue-tongued lizards from Thailand. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted them, finding the exotic reptiles hidden in cake packets. The individuals were charged under the Customs and Wildlife Protection Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:53 IST
Exotic Lizard Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) thwarted an attempt to smuggle six live eastern blue-tongued lizards at Visakhapatnam International Airport, officials announced on Wednesday.

Based on precise intelligence, DRI officers detained two individuals arriving from Bangkok after discovering the exotic reptiles camouflaged in cake packets during a luggage search, as per an agency release.

The arrested duo face charges under the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for attempting to import live animals without necessary permits. The recovered lizards have been sent back to Thailand, according to DRI officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024