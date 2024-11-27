Left Menu

Detention of German Citizen Over Illegal Export to Russia

A German citizen has been detained by Poland for exporting dual-use goods to Russia. The suspect was involved in sending technological machinery to Russian military plants, violating EU sanctions implemented after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The individual has pleaded guilty.

Poland has announced the detention of a German citizen charged with exporting dual-use goods to Russia. The suspect operated through a company, exporting technical machinery to Russian military facilities involved in weapons production. This act breaches EU sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Internal Security Agency revealed that the German national has confessed and requested voluntary submission to punishment. Since the conflict in Ukraine began in February 2022, the European Union has enforced 11 sanction packages to curb Russia's war financing capabilities. These measures target various sectors and have impacted approximately 1,800 individuals and entities.

The sanctions explicitly prohibit the sale of specific dual-use goods and technologies to Russia due to their potential civilian and military uses. The agency did not disclose the specific criminal code article the suspect was charged under, nor the potential penalties involved.

