CBI Cracks Down on EPFO Bribery Scandal
The CBI arrested two EPFO officers and a consultant for demanding and accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. The arrests occurred at the EPFO-Baddi in Himachal Pradesh after a trap was set, revealing attempts to settle a pending provident fund case unfairly. Further investigations are ongoing.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made significant arrests involving two Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officers and a consultant. They were accused of demanding and accepting a bribe worth Rs 10 lakh.
The individuals, comprising a regional provident fund commissioner and an enforcement officer stationed at the EPFO-Baddi in Solan district, were arrested alongside a private consultant. The bribe was allegedly used to settle a provident fund demand case in favor of the complainant's firm.
The CBI caught the consultant in the act, whereas further searches revealed Rs 23.5 lakh in cash and incriminating evidence at various locations. The defendants are set to appear in court as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
