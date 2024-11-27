Parliamentary Committee Chaos: Opposition Walkout Over Waqf Bill Process
Opposition members left a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in protest, accusing the proceedings of being a sham. They returned after an hour amidst signs of an extension request for the committee's term, although the final decision rests with the Lok Sabha.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, opposition members stormed out of a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming the proceedings had degraded into a mockery. Tensions flared as the committee chairperson's intent to conclude discussions by the November 29 deadline without comprehensive debate came under fire.
After a brief walkout, the opposition returned as signs emerged of the chairperson seeking to extend the committee's term. This potential extension aims to allow more time for deliberations, with the final decision pending from the Lok Sabha.
Prominent figures like Gaurav Gogoi and A Raja expressed discontent, suggesting external influence over the committee's rushed timeline. Meanwhile, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee decried the process as a 'mockery,' highlighting broader discontent among non-BJP allied parties. The demand for more time underscores the contentious nature surrounding the bill's evaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- opposition
- parliamentary
- committee
- meeting
- waqf
- amendment
- bill
- walkout
- proceedings
- protest
ALSO READ
Karen Chhour Calls Recent Amendments a Vital Step in Protecting Vulnerable Youth
AstraZeneca's $3.5 Billion US Investment Boost
New Law Amendment to Strengthen Protections for Disabled Adults in Care
New Bill Proposes Integrated Water Management for India
Russia's New Bill: Pro-Natal Propaganda Under Scrutiny