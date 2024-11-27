Parliamentary Committee Chaos: Opposition Walkout Over Waqf Bill Process

On Wednesday, opposition members stormed out of a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming the proceedings had degraded into a mockery. Tensions flared as the committee chairperson's intent to conclude discussions by the November 29 deadline without comprehensive debate came under fire.

After a brief walkout, the opposition returned as signs emerged of the chairperson seeking to extend the committee's term. This potential extension aims to allow more time for deliberations, with the final decision pending from the Lok Sabha.

Prominent figures like Gaurav Gogoi and A Raja expressed discontent, suggesting external influence over the committee's rushed timeline. Meanwhile, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee decried the process as a 'mockery,' highlighting broader discontent among non-BJP allied parties. The demand for more time underscores the contentious nature surrounding the bill's evaluation.

