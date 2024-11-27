Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Chaos: Opposition Walkout Over Waqf Bill Process

Opposition members left a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in protest, accusing the proceedings of being a sham. They returned after an hour amidst signs of an extension request for the committee's term, although the final decision rests with the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:16 IST
Parliamentary Committee Chaos: Opposition Walkout Over Waqf Bill Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, opposition members stormed out of a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming the proceedings had degraded into a mockery. Tensions flared as the committee chairperson's intent to conclude discussions by the November 29 deadline without comprehensive debate came under fire.

After a brief walkout, the opposition returned as signs emerged of the chairperson seeking to extend the committee's term. This potential extension aims to allow more time for deliberations, with the final decision pending from the Lok Sabha.

Prominent figures like Gaurav Gogoi and A Raja expressed discontent, suggesting external influence over the committee's rushed timeline. Meanwhile, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee decried the process as a 'mockery,' highlighting broader discontent among non-BJP allied parties. The demand for more time underscores the contentious nature surrounding the bill's evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024