U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Regional Talks Begin
The U.S. is revitalizing efforts for a Gaza ceasefire, following an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that President Biden's envoys will engage with key regional players like Turkey and Egypt to advance peace in the Palestinian enclave.
The United States is ramping up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announcing a new diplomatic initiative. This comes a day after President Joe Biden brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Sullivan informed MSNBC that President Biden's team, including his envoys, is set to engage with regional powers such as Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, aiming to bring lasting peace to the area.
On Tuesday, President Biden committed to working with international allies to halt hostilities in Gaza, as part of broader U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.
