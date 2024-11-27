U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Regional Talks Begin

The United States is ramping up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announcing a new diplomatic initiative. This comes a day after President Joe Biden brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Sullivan informed MSNBC that President Biden's team, including his envoys, is set to engage with regional powers such as Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, aiming to bring lasting peace to the area.

On Tuesday, President Biden committed to working with international allies to halt hostilities in Gaza, as part of broader U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)