Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Regional Talks Begin

The U.S. is revitalizing efforts for a Gaza ceasefire, following an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that President Biden's envoys will engage with key regional players like Turkey and Egypt to advance peace in the Palestinian enclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:49 IST
U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Regional Talks Begin
Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is ramping up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announcing a new diplomatic initiative. This comes a day after President Joe Biden brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Sullivan informed MSNBC that President Biden's team, including his envoys, is set to engage with regional powers such as Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, aiming to bring lasting peace to the area.

On Tuesday, President Biden committed to working with international allies to halt hostilities in Gaza, as part of broader U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024