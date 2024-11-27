Left Menu

France Upholds Netanyahu's Immunity Amid ICC Warrant Controversy

France confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has immunity as Israel is not a party to the ICC statutes. Paris will continue collaborating with him. This position was clarified in response to ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and others, amid concerns over Lebanon's ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:10 IST
France has declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is immune from arrest due to Israel's non-participation in the International Criminal Court's statutes. Despite the ICC issuing arrest warrants, France plans to maintain a close working relationship with Netanyahu, focusing on peace and security in the Middle East.

The French Foreign Ministry initially indicated compliance with ICC statutes but refined its stance, emphasizing respect for international obligations. The ministry highlighted that the Rome Statute prohibits actions incompatible with the immunities of non-member states, such as Israel.

Netanyahu's immunity, along with that of other ministers, will be recognized if the ICC requests their arrest. Meanwhile, a U.S. and France-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect, underscoring diplomatic efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

