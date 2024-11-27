ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Junta Leader

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor is pushing for an arrest warrant against Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, over alleged crimes against humanity amidst the Rohingya persecution. This follows years of atrocities that have driven over 730,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

During Min Aung Hlaing's tenure as armed forces chief, U.N. investigations have reported mass killings and sexual violence as part of what they describe as ethnic cleansing. Despite Myanmar's previous government denying such allegations, the military coup in 2021 has intensified scrutiny of these human rights violations.

The ICC's investigation, complicated by Myanmar's civil strife and its military leadership, remains ongoing. A panel of judges will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to hold Min Aung Hlaing accountable for the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya community.

(With inputs from agencies.)