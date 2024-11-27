Controversy Brews Over Magistrate's Death Investigation
CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan stated that the police investigation into former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu's death is proceeding correctly, dismissing the need for a CBI probe. Despite the family's court petition for a CBI investigation, Govindan insists the decision rests with the court.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu is advancing appropriately, according to CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan. Govindan, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed the need for a CBI probe, asserting confidence in the current investigation's direction.
The CPI(M) has consistently expressed solidarity with Naveen Babu's family. Although the family has petitioned the High Court for a CBI investigation, Govindan stated that the party does not see such a probe as the ultimate solution, emphasizing that the court should decide.
Govindan also highlighted that the Supreme Court has referred to the CBI as a 'caged parrot,' suggesting its potential manipulation for vested interests. The case's gravity was underscored by the arrest of P P Divya, whose remarks allegedly led to Babu's suicide. Govindan maintained that it is up to the courts to decide on a CBI probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest on High: Jaipur Men Scale Tower Demanding CBI Probe
Tragedy in Zhuhai: Car Plows into Crowd, Sparkes Investigation
Referee Under Investigation for Alleged Abuse
SIU Launches Investigations into Alleged Maladministration at Key Govt Institutions
Archbishop of Canterbury Resigns Amid Abuse Investigation Scandal