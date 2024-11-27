Controversy Brews Over Magistrate's Death Investigation

The ongoing investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu is advancing appropriately, according to CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan. Govindan, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed the need for a CBI probe, asserting confidence in the current investigation's direction.

The CPI(M) has consistently expressed solidarity with Naveen Babu's family. Although the family has petitioned the High Court for a CBI investigation, Govindan stated that the party does not see such a probe as the ultimate solution, emphasizing that the court should decide.

Govindan also highlighted that the Supreme Court has referred to the CBI as a 'caged parrot,' suggesting its potential manipulation for vested interests. The case's gravity was underscored by the arrest of P P Divya, whose remarks allegedly led to Babu's suicide. Govindan maintained that it is up to the courts to decide on a CBI probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)