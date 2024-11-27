Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Magistrate's Death Investigation

CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan stated that the police investigation into former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu's death is proceeding correctly, dismissing the need for a CBI probe. Despite the family's court petition for a CBI investigation, Govindan insists the decision rests with the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:08 IST
Controversy Brews Over Magistrate's Death Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu is advancing appropriately, according to CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan. Govindan, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed the need for a CBI probe, asserting confidence in the current investigation's direction.

The CPI(M) has consistently expressed solidarity with Naveen Babu's family. Although the family has petitioned the High Court for a CBI investigation, Govindan stated that the party does not see such a probe as the ultimate solution, emphasizing that the court should decide.

Govindan also highlighted that the Supreme Court has referred to the CBI as a 'caged parrot,' suggesting its potential manipulation for vested interests. The case's gravity was underscored by the arrest of P P Divya, whose remarks allegedly led to Babu's suicide. Govindan maintained that it is up to the courts to decide on a CBI probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024