Police Officer in Madhya Pradesh Removed for Alleged Stalking

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has been relieved of field duties following allegations of stalking raised by a woman seeking his help in a matrimonial dispute. The officer is accused of harassment over a six-month period, prompting official action.

The woman, who had approached Harsud police station in-charge Amit Kori, reportedly became the target of unwanted advances after resolving a personal matter with her husband. Despite blocking Kori's attempts at contact, the officer allegedly continued his pursuit, including visiting her residence.

The complaint filed with the district superintendent of police led to swift action, including an investigation ordered by Additional SP Rajesh Raghuvanshi. Kori has been removed from his post pending the outcome of the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)