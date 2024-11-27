Left Menu

Police Officer in Madhya Pradesh Removed for Alleged Stalking

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh was removed from field duty after allegedly stalking a woman who had sought his assistance. The woman, facing harassment from the officer, reported him to the district superintendent, who initiated an investigation and ordered his removal from duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:13 IST
Police Officer in Madhya Pradesh Removed for Alleged Stalking
A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has been relieved of field duties following allegations of stalking raised by a woman seeking his help in a matrimonial dispute. The officer is accused of harassment over a six-month period, prompting official action.

The woman, who had approached Harsud police station in-charge Amit Kori, reportedly became the target of unwanted advances after resolving a personal matter with her husband. Despite blocking Kori's attempts at contact, the officer allegedly continued his pursuit, including visiting her residence.

The complaint filed with the district superintendent of police led to swift action, including an investigation ordered by Additional SP Rajesh Raghuvanshi. Kori has been removed from his post pending the outcome of the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

