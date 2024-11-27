U.S. Brokers Deal for Americans' Release in China Exchange

The United States has successfully negotiated the release of three Americans detained in China, according to Politico. This diplomatic exchange includes unidentified Chinese citizens held in the U.S., an unnamed official reported.

Politico highlighted that these negotiations had been ongoing for years, with efforts focusing on releasing David Swidan, Ken Li, and John Leung. Recently, China released U.S. pastor David Lin, jailed since 2006, marking progress in this sensitive diplomatic effort.

In November 2023, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged President Joe Biden to leverage a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advocate further for Lin, Li, and Swidan's release. Washington maintains that these individuals were wrongfully detained, while China insists their cases adhere to legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)