France Faces Backlash Over Netanyahu ICC Immunity Stand

France has announced its stance that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds immunity from actions by the International Criminal Court, a decision stemming from Israel's status as a non-signatory to the court's statutes. This development comes on the heels of a ceasefire agreement brokered by France and the U.S. between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The declaration has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, with other nations, including Italy, also questioning the legitimacy of the mandate. The French Foreign Ministry has assured continued cooperation with Netanyahu, despite the court issuing arrest warrants for him and other leaders on November 21.

Critics argue that France's position undermines the ICC's authority. Amnesty International labeled France's stance as 'deeply problematic' and called for explicit confirmation of its obligation to enforce ICC arrest warrants. Rights groups suggest France seeks to preserve diplomatic relations with Israel amid efforts for peace in the region.

