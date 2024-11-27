Left Menu

Trump Picks Jamieson Greer for Trade War Strategy

Donald Trump has appointed trade lawyer Jamieson Greer as the new U.S. trade representative. Greer, a key player in Trump's earlier trade negotiations with China, is expected to pursue an aggressive tariff strategy aimed at reducing trade deficits and supporting U.S. manufacturing and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:01 IST
Trump Picks Jamieson Greer for Trade War Strategy

Donald Trump, the president-elect, has named Jamieson Greer, an experienced trade lawyer and veteran of his previous trade negotiations, as the new U.S. trade representative. Greer's appointment signals a continuation of tough trade policies, especially against China.

Greer, 44, has a robust track record, having served as chief of staff to the former U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer. He was instrumental in tariff negotiations with China, which included the 'Phase 1' trade deal. Greer's experience at two major law firms further strengthens his position.

Trump's plans, including imposing heavy tariffs on Mexico and Canada, suggest major shifts in global trade dynamics. Greer's alignment with Trump's and Lighthizer's views will likely lead to strong actions against China's state-driven economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024