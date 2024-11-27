Trump Picks Jamieson Greer for Trade War Strategy

Donald Trump, the president-elect, has named Jamieson Greer, an experienced trade lawyer and veteran of his previous trade negotiations, as the new U.S. trade representative. Greer's appointment signals a continuation of tough trade policies, especially against China.

Greer, 44, has a robust track record, having served as chief of staff to the former U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer. He was instrumental in tariff negotiations with China, which included the 'Phase 1' trade deal. Greer's experience at two major law firms further strengthens his position.

Trump's plans, including imposing heavy tariffs on Mexico and Canada, suggest major shifts in global trade dynamics. Greer's alignment with Trump's and Lighthizer's views will likely lead to strong actions against China's state-driven economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)