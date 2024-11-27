Tehran's Calculated Response to Israeli Airstrikes and Regional Dynamics

Tehran's calculated response to last month's Israeli airstrikes takes into account the broader regional dynamics, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. During a briefing in Lisbon, Araghchi underscored Iran's commitment to addressing the aggression while welcoming a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire, effective Wednesday, is hoped to progress towards sustained peace in the region, as carefully brokered by the U.S. and France. Whether tensions between Israel and Iran ease, rests on Israel's future actions, Araghchi stated.

Despite Israel's offensive, Hezbollah remains undeterred, showing adaptability and strength in rebuilding its forces. Araghchi, echoing sentiments from Hezbollah officials, noted that despite leadership losses, the group's resilience has prompted Israel to agree to the ceasefire.

