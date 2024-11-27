Tehran's Calculated Response to Israeli Airstrikes and Regional Dynamics
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Tehran's right to respond to Israeli airstrikes, highlighting the importance of regional developments. A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, supported by the U.S. and France, raises hopes for long-term peace. Hezbollah's resilience amid Israeli offensives strengthens the group's standing.
Tehran's calculated response to last month's Israeli airstrikes takes into account the broader regional dynamics, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. During a briefing in Lisbon, Araghchi underscored Iran's commitment to addressing the aggression while welcoming a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.
The ceasefire, effective Wednesday, is hoped to progress towards sustained peace in the region, as carefully brokered by the U.S. and France. Whether tensions between Israel and Iran ease, rests on Israel's future actions, Araghchi stated.
Despite Israel's offensive, Hezbollah remains undeterred, showing adaptability and strength in rebuilding its forces. Araghchi, echoing sentiments from Hezbollah officials, noted that despite leadership losses, the group's resilience has prompted Israel to agree to the ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iran
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- ceasefire
- Abbas Araghchi
- airstrikes
- tensions
- regional dynamics
- peace
ALSO READ
Gaza medical officials say 2 Israeli airstrikes killed at least 14 Palestinians, including 2 children and a woman, reports AP.
Beirut Blasts: No Ceasefire as Conflict Intensifies
Escalating Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza and Lebanon
Beirut Under Siege: Intense Israeli Airstrikes Rock Southern Suburbs
Escalation in Lebanon: Airstrikes and the Quest for Ceasefire