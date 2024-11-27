Parliamentary Rift: Seeking Extension for Waqf Bill Review

In a heated session, the parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has decided unanimously to seek an extended deadline for its report. The decision comes after intense opposition protests against Chairperson Jagdambika Pal, who initially claimed the draft report was ready for adoption.

The committee, led by BJP MP Pal, plans to extend the deadline to the end of the next Budget Session to ensure comprehensive consultations with various stakeholders, including six states involved in Waqf disputes. The extension request is expected to be brought to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Opposition members, who had staged a walkout during the meeting, were pacified after BJP members engaged in informal discussions to resolve differences. The committee's focus remains firmly on addressing the interests and concerns of all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)