Parliamentary Rift: Seeking Extension for Waqf Bill Review

The parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill decided unanimously to extend its deadline to the end of the next Budget Session, amidst opposition protests over Chairperson Jagdambika Pal's handling of the draft report. The committee plans wider consultations with stakeholders across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session, the parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has decided unanimously to seek an extended deadline for its report. The decision comes after intense opposition protests against Chairperson Jagdambika Pal, who initially claimed the draft report was ready for adoption.

The committee, led by BJP MP Pal, plans to extend the deadline to the end of the next Budget Session to ensure comprehensive consultations with various stakeholders, including six states involved in Waqf disputes. The extension request is expected to be brought to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Opposition members, who had staged a walkout during the meeting, were pacified after BJP members engaged in informal discussions to resolve differences. The committee's focus remains firmly on addressing the interests and concerns of all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

